Human Rights Observatory

Russian Authorities Aim to Stifle Leading Rights Group

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An iPhone screen shows the Telegram account of OVD-Info, prominent human rights group in Russia that tracks arbitrary arrests of protestors in Moscow, Russia, December 25, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko The final days of 2021 were marked by a particularly vicious escalation of Russia’s crackdown on independent reporting and activism. Amid a flurry of new “foreign agent” designations, arrests of political activists, and appalling court rulings enabling the government to shut down Memorial, the country’s human rights giant, Russian authorities have…


© Human Rights Watch -


