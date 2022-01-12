Maternal and child healthcare isn't reaching everyone in urban sub-Saharan Africa
By Amanuel Abajobir, Associate Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Estelle Monique Sidze, Research scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Frederick Murunga Wekesah, Postdoctoral Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
The world has seen dramatic improvements in maternal, newborn and child health. For instance, the World Health Organisation reported a 38% reduction in maternal deaths between 2000 and 2017, globally. Maternal deaths refer to deaths due to complications from pregnancy or childbirth.
Many countries in sub-Saharan Africa have also seen a reduction in maternal mortality by as much as half since 2000. Still, there’s a great…
