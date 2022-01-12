What is wishcycling? Two waste experts explain
By Jessica Heiges, PhD Candidate in Environmental Science, Policy, and Management, University of California, Berkeley
Kate O'Neill, Professor of Global Environmental Politics, University of California, Berkeley
Wishcycling is putting something in the recycling bin and hoping it will be recycled, even if there is little evidence to confirm this assumption.
Hope is central to wishcycling. People may not be sure the system works, but they choose to believe that if they recycle an object, it will become a new product rather than being buried in a landfill, burned or dumped.
The U.S. recycling industry was launched in the 1970s in response to public concern over litter…
