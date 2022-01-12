Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is wishcycling? Two waste experts explain

By Jessica Heiges, PhD Candidate in Environmental Science, Policy, and Management, University of California, Berkeley
Kate O'Neill, Professor of Global Environmental Politics, University of California, Berkeley
Wishcycling is putting something in the recycling bin and hoping it will be recycled, even if there is little evidence to confirm this assumption.

Hope is central to wishcycling. People may not be sure the system works, but they choose to believe that if they recycle an object, it will become a new product rather than being buried in a landfill, burned or dumped.

The U.S. recycling industry was launched in the 1970s in response to public concern over litter…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


