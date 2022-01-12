Tolerance.ca
Five fascinating insights into the inner lives of plants

By Sven Batke, Lecturer in Biology, Edge Hill University
Approximately 4.5 billion years ago, Earth’s land surface was barren and devoid of life. It would take another 2 billion years for the first single-celled organisms to appear in the ocean, including the first algae Grypania spiralis, which was about the size of a 50 pence piece.

Plants composed of many cells have only been around for a mere 800 million years. To survive on land, plants had to protect themselves from UV radiation and develop spores and later seeds which allowed them to disperse more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


