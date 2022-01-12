Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF refers violence against reporters covering protests in Kazakhstan to UN

By jcavelier
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) has asked the United Nations and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe to examine the alarming escalation in violence and obstruction to which journalists are being subjected when trying to cover the continuing protests in Kazakhstan and the government’s use of deadly force to suppress them. The media victims include a TV crew’s driver who was fatally shot while following an official convoy.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Local media editor is third journalist killed by Myanmar’s junta in less than a month
~ Djokovic admits doing photoshoot knowing he was COVID positive
~ They live for a century and clean our rivers - but freshwater mussels are dying in droves
~ China aims to wipe out Omicron ahead of Winter Olympics
~ Narrative and reality of the Libyan crisis, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Washington pursues RAND's plan in Kazakhstan, then in Transnistria, by Thierry Meyssan
~ 3 ways China is growing its media influence in Indonesia
~ 3 in 4 people want to ride a bike but are put off by lack of safe lanes
~ If my child or I have COVID, when can we get our vaccine or booster shot?
~ Legendary band Yothu Yindi and their trailblazing call for a treaty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter