Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Local media editor is third journalist killed by Myanmar’s junta in less than a month

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsLocal news website editor Pu Tuidim became the third journalist to be killed in Myanmar in just over three weeks when he was abducted and murdered by government soldiers in the northwest of the country last weekend. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns this barbaric murder of a reporter who tried to inform his fellow citizens about the fighting between armed rebels and the military junta.Pu Tuidim’s body was found in Matupi township, in Chin State, a mountainous region bordering on India, on the morning of 9 January, two days after he and nine other civilians were


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ RSF refers violence against reporters covering protests in Kazakhstan to UN
~ Djokovic admits doing photoshoot knowing he was COVID positive
~ They live for a century and clean our rivers - but freshwater mussels are dying in droves
~ China aims to wipe out Omicron ahead of Winter Olympics
~ Narrative and reality of the Libyan crisis, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Washington pursues RAND's plan in Kazakhstan, then in Transnistria, by Thierry Meyssan
~ 3 ways China is growing its media influence in Indonesia
~ 3 in 4 people want to ride a bike but are put off by lack of safe lanes
~ If my child or I have COVID, when can we get our vaccine or booster shot?
~ Legendary band Yothu Yindi and their trailblazing call for a treaty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter