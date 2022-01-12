Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Djokovic admits doing photoshoot knowing he was COVID positive

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Djokovic addressed what he said was “continuing misinformation”, confirming he fulfilled a commitment for an interview and photoshoot after testing positive for COVID.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF refers violence against reporters covering protests in Kazakhstan to UN
~ Local media editor is third journalist killed by Myanmar’s junta in less than a month
~ They live for a century and clean our rivers - but freshwater mussels are dying in droves
~ China aims to wipe out Omicron ahead of Winter Olympics
~ Narrative and reality of the Libyan crisis, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Washington pursues RAND's plan in Kazakhstan, then in Transnistria, by Thierry Meyssan
~ 3 ways China is growing its media influence in Indonesia
~ 3 in 4 people want to ride a bike but are put off by lack of safe lanes
~ If my child or I have COVID, when can we get our vaccine or booster shot?
~ Legendary band Yothu Yindi and their trailblazing call for a treaty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter