Human Rights Observatory

Legendary band Yothu Yindi and their trailblazing call for a treaty

By Aaron Corn, Professor and Inaugural Director, Indigenous Knowledge Institute, The University of Melbourne
A new book exploring the history of Yothu Yindi examines the influential band’s humane vision of mutual respect and harmony.The Conversation


© The Conversation


