Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Macron’s 2017 victory was supposed to usher in a new politics – instead, France remains gripped by political crisis

By Mathias Bernard, Historien, Université Clermont Auvergne (UCA)
Share this article
A gap is widening between ordinary people and an elite they deem to be arrogant and disconnected from the realities French people face. In many minds, Macron epitomises this elite.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The battles over voting rights, preventing fraud and access to ballots – 5 essential reads
~ Trinidad and Tobago residents’ response to proposed amendments to fireworks legislation? Enforce existing laws
~ The Lost Daughter: portraying the darker sides of motherhood on the page and the screen
~ Québec filmmaker and producer Jean-Marc Vallée told stories of human complexity
~ When a smell evokes a memory: new research offers clues about how the two are linked in the brain
~ What's autophagy? It's the ultimate detox that doesn't yet live up to the hype
~ We asked 6 scientists what inspired them to pursue a career in science. Here's what they said
~ Labor's proposed $10 billion social housing fund isn't big as it seems, but it could work
~ Experience the spectacular sounds of a Murrumbidgee wetland erupting with life as water returns
~ Bark Ladies: how women's Yolŋu bark paintings break with convention and embrace artists' strong personalities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter