Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's autophagy? It's the ultimate detox that doesn't yet live up to the hype

By Tim Sargeant, Head, Lysosomal Health in Ageing research group, South Australian Health & Medical Research Institute
Julien Bensalem, Postdoctoral researcher, Lysosomal Health in Ageing research group, South Australian Health & Medical Research Institute
Autophagy may be Nobel-winning research, but so far there’s no evidence that boosting how your cells recycle nutrients makes you live longer or lose weight.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


