Human Rights Observatory

Labor's proposed $10 billion social housing fund isn't big as it seems, but it could work

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
The $10 billion fund will provide only $450 million for social housing per year, and less when markets turn down, but such funds can make financial sense.The Conversation


