Prosecuting Trump would inevitably be political -- and other countries have had mixed success in holding ex-presidents accountable

By James D. Long, Associate Professor of Political Science, Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, Host of "Neither Free Nor Fair?" podcast, University of Washington
Morgan Wack, Doctoral Student in Political Science, University of Washington
Victor Menaldo, Professor of Political Science, Co-founder of the Political Economy Forum, University of Washington
Criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot could spark political consequences – not only for Trump, but for US democracy.The Conversation


