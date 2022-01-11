Confused by what your doctor tells you? A new study discovers how communication gaps between doctors and patients can be cured
By Dean Schillinger, Professor of General Internal Medicine, University of California, San Francisco
Nicholas Duran, Associate Professor in Social and Behavioral Sciences, Arizona State University
Communication breakdowns between doctors and their patients have real-life consequences and can result in poorer health outcomes and sicker patients.
