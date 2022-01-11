Big tech, regulators and conservationists must unite to tackle online wildlife trade
By Rowan O. Martin, Research Associate, Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology, University of Cape Town
Amy Hinsley, Senior Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Ana Nuno, Research Fellow, Nova School of Business and Economics
Social media platforms have enabled wildlife traders to connect as never before. Some operate legally, within the boundaries of international laws. Others are less scrupulous.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 11, 2022