Human Rights Observatory

The flagging UK car industry is moving too slowly on battery production to compete on the global market

By David Bailey, Professor of Business Economics, University of Birmingham
Car manufacturing in the UK stalled dramatically last year. The head of the industry trade body described the situation as the “toughest in decades”, and the numbers certainly back up his claim.

The latest car registration figures show that 2021 was up just 1% on a COVID-ravaged 2020 – and production actually went into reverse gear.

In November 2021, UK…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


