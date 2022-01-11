Long COVID: For the 1 in 10 patients who become long-haulers, COVID-19 has lasting effects
By Manali Mukherjee, Assistant Professor of Medicine, McMaster University
Zain Chagla, Associate Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, McMaster University
Not much is known about “long COVID,” including who, when or how badly it will strike, how long it might take to recover, or whether complete recovery is possible for all.
- Tuesday, January 11, 2022