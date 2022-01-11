Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here's where (and how) you are most likely to catch COVID – new study

By Trish Greenhalgh, Professor of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Jose-Luis Jimenez, Distinguished Professor, Chemistry, University of Colorado Boulder
Shelly Miller, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of Colorado Boulder
Zhe Peng, Research Scientist, University of Colorado Boulder
Share this article
Two years into the pandemic, most of us are fed up. COVID case rates are higher than they’ve ever been and hospitalisation rates are once again rising rapidly in many countries.

Against this bleak picture, we yearn to get back to normal. We’d like to meet friends in a pub or have them over for dinner. We’d like our struggling business to thrive like it did before the pandemic. We’d like our children to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ India: RSF calls for release of Kashmiri reporter held for a tweet
~ Morrison government investigating whether Djokovic made erroneous travel declaration
~ What young people want to help them recover from school closures
~ What are the symptoms of omicron?
~ Antarctica's unique ecosystem is threatened by invasive species ‘hitchhiking’ on ships
~ Nigerian intelligence agency raids news website
~ “Historic trial” in London of man accused of plotting to kill exiled Pakistani blogger
~ Scrutiny on whether Djokovic made erroneous travel declaration
~ As Turkey rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine, questions loom over its efficacy
~ We shouldn't delay the start of school due to Omicron. 2 paediatric infectious disease experts explain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter