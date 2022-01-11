Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antarctica's unique ecosystem is threatened by invasive species ‘hitchhiking’ on ships

By Arlie McCarthy, PhD Researcher, British Antarctic Survey, and Department of Zoology, University of Cambridge
Share this article
Antarctica has been relatively isolated from the rest of the world for millions of years but these days ships could potentially introduce marine animals and seaweeds. Invasive species can have drastic consequences for ecosystems, for example by taking over areas and creating a new habitat or becoming predators for species with no suitable defences.

The best way to protect against this is to prevent any non-native species arriving in the first place. Of course, any new species would still need to survive the freezing waters around Antarctica but, as it happens, the ships usually visit…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ India: RSF calls for release of Kashmiri reporter held for a tweet
~ Morrison government investigating whether Djokovic made erroneous travel declaration
~ Here's where (and how) you are most likely to catch COVID – new study
~ What young people want to help them recover from school closures
~ What are the symptoms of omicron?
~ Nigerian intelligence agency raids news website
~ “Historic trial” in London of man accused of plotting to kill exiled Pakistani blogger
~ Scrutiny on whether Djokovic made erroneous travel declaration
~ As Turkey rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine, questions loom over its efficacy
~ We shouldn't delay the start of school due to Omicron. 2 paediatric infectious disease experts explain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter