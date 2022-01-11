Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“Historic trial” in London of man accused of plotting to kill exiled Pakistani blogger

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) will closely follow the trial of man accused of conspiring to kill a Pakistani blogger based in the Netherlands, which is due to start in the London suburb of Kingston tomorrow, and calls on the British justice system to shed every possible light on all of the conspiracy’s ramifications.In this trial, which could set a global precedent in the fight against impunity for crimes of violence against journalists living in exile, Muhammad Gohir Khan, a British citizen of Pakistani origi


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Nigerian intelligence agency raids news website
~ Scrutiny on whether Djokovic made erroneous travel declaration
~ As Turkey rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine, questions loom over its efficacy
~ We shouldn't delay the start of school due to Omicron. 2 paediatric infectious disease experts explain
~ ‘I chase bad men!’ How the late Andrew Jennings changed investigative sport journalism
~ Josep Borrell sets up siege of Donbass and Transnistria
~ Riabkov expects US to face up to its responsibilities
~ How the kidnapping of a First Nations man on New Year's Eve in 1788 may have led to a smallpox epidemic
~ Chinese Authorities’ ‘Inhumane Cruelty’ Again on Display
~ New Zealand summers are getting hotter – and humans aren’t the only ones feeling the effects
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter