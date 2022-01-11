Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We shouldn't delay the start of school due to Omicron. 2 paediatric infectious disease experts explain

By Fiona Russell, Senior Principal Research Fellow; paediatrician; infectious diseases epidemiologist; vaccinologist, The University of Melbourne
Robert Booy, Infectious Disease Paediatrician and Senior Professorial Fellow, National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, University of Sydney
Children are not the primary drivers of Omicron. And for the majority of children, COVID has been a mild disease. But there are many known harms from school closures.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


