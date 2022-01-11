How the kidnapping of a First Nations man on New Year's Eve in 1788 may have led to a smallpox epidemic
By Toby Raeburn, Associate Professor in Nursing (mental health), University of Notre Dame Australia
Kerrie Doyle, Professor, Indigenous Health, School of Medicine, Western Sydney University
Paul Saunders, Research fellow, Western Sydney University
New Year’s Eve is the anniversary of the British invaders’ first kidnapping of a First Nations person in Australia. This kidnapping led to a devastating smallpox outbreak.
- Monday, January 10, 2022