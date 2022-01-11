Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the kidnapping of a First Nations man on New Year's Eve in 1788 may have led to a smallpox epidemic

By Toby Raeburn, Associate Professor in Nursing (mental health), University of Notre Dame Australia
Kerrie Doyle, Professor, Indigenous Health, School of Medicine, Western Sydney University
Paul Saunders, Research fellow, Western Sydney University
Share this article
New Year’s Eve is the anniversary of the British invaders’ first kidnapping of a First Nations person in Australia. This kidnapping led to a devastating smallpox outbreak.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ ‘I chase bad men!’ How the late Andrew Jennings changed investigative sport journalism
~ Josep Borrell sets up siege of Donbass and Transnistria
~ Riabkov expects US to face up to its responsibilities
~ Chinese Authorities’ ‘Inhumane Cruelty’ Again on Display
~ New Zealand summers are getting hotter – and humans aren’t the only ones feeling the effects
~ South Korean Court Declines to Recognize Same-Sex Partners
~ Iran: Writer Dies in Custody
~ Appearance, aroma and mouthfeel: all you need to know to give wine tasting a go
~ Post-pandemic, ‘small business fetishism’ could cost us jobs, wages
~ Scientists call for a moratorium on climate change research until governments take real action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter