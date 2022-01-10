Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korean Court Declines to Recognize Same-Sex Partners

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Participants march with a rainbow flag during a Pride parade in Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2017.    © 2017 AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon. A court in Seoul, South Korea has rejected a same-sex couple’s bid for spousal health insurance benefits, underscoring the lack of legal protections for same-sex couples in the country. Although South Korea does not recognize same-sex partnerships, one of the men successfully registered the other as his spouse in February 2020, allowing him access to his employer’s health insurance plan. When the story became public months later, the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ New Zealand summers are getting hotter – and humans aren’t the only ones feeling the effects
~ Iran: Writer Dies in Custody
~ Appearance, aroma and mouthfeel: all you need to know to give wine tasting a go
~ Post-pandemic, ‘small business fetishism’ could cost us jobs, wages
~ Scientists call for a moratorium on climate change research until governments take real action
~ Are you one of the many Australians who never learned to swim? Here's how to get started
~ Without urgent action, these are the street trees unlikely to survive climate change
~ ARC grants: if Australia wants to tackle the biggest issues, politicians need to stop meddling with basic research
~ Piss off? Annoy? Shit on? Why Macron’s use of the French swear word ‘emmerder’ is so hard to translate
~ Where are memories stored in the brain? New research suggests they may be in the connections between your brain cells
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter