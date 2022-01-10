Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Writer Dies in Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Baktash Abtin. © 2020 Private (Beirut) – The death of the writer and poet Baktash Abtin in custody is emblematic of the dire situation Iranian authorities have created for imprisoned critics of the government, Human Rights Watch said today. Iranian officials should conduct transparent and impartial investigations into recent reported deaths in custody due to alleged negligence, hold those responsible accountable, and release all wrongfully detained dissidents. On January 8, 2022, the Iranian Writers’ Association (IWA) reported that Abtin, 47, who was battling a second…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


