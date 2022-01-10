Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scientists call for a moratorium on climate change research until governments take real action

By Bruce Glavovic, Professor, Massey University
Iain White, Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Tim Smith, Professor and ARC Future Fellow, University of the Sunshine Coast
Share this article
What should climate scientists do in the face of ever rising emissions? They could continue providing more evidence, join climate activists – or stop work in protest against government inaction.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Appearance, aroma and mouthfeel: all you need to know to give wine tasting a go
~ Post-pandemic, ‘small business fetishism’ could cost us jobs, wages
~ Are you one of the many Australians who never learned to swim? Here's how to get started
~ Without urgent action, these are the street trees unlikely to survive climate change
~ ARC grants: if Australia wants to tackle the biggest issues, politicians need to stop meddling with basic research
~ Piss off? Annoy? Shit on? Why Macron’s use of the French swear word ‘emmerder’ is so hard to translate
~ Where are memories stored in the brain? New research suggests they may be in the connections between your brain cells
~ Djokovic Case Highlights Australia’s Cruel Immigration Policies
~ Saudi Arabia: Imminent Deportation of Uyghur Detainees
~ How to remain youthful and resilient despite stress
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter