Scientists call for a moratorium on climate change research until governments take real action
By Bruce Glavovic, Professor, Massey University
Iain White, Professor of Environmental Planning, University of Waikato
Tim Smith, Professor and ARC Future Fellow, University of the Sunshine Coast
What should climate scientists do in the face of ever rising emissions? They could continue providing more evidence, join climate activists – or stop work in protest against government inaction.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 10, 2022