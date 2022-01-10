Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are you one of the many Australians who never learned to swim? Here's how to get started

By Chris Zehntner, Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, Southern Cross University
As a kid growing up in one of the hottest parts of Australia, I was always in the water – pond, pool or creek. It was the only way to get cool. I was lucky enough to pick up swimming as I went along – but plenty don’t. As a coach and teacher of swimming for over 30 years I regularly meet adults who can’t swim.

Swimming is one of the most popular physical activities undertaken by Australians, but a large…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


