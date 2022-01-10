Without urgent action, these are the street trees unlikely to survive climate change
By Renée M. Prokopavicius, Postdoctoral Researcher in Plant Ecophysiology, Western Sydney University
David S. Ellsworth, Professor, Western Sydney University
Sebastian Pfautsch, Research Theme Fellow - Environment and Sustainability, Western Sydney University
Cities across the world are on the front line of climate change, and calls are growing for more urban cooling. Many governments are spending big on new trees in public places – but which species are most likely to thrive in a warmer world?
Numerical targets such as “one million trees” dominate tree-planting programs in cities such as Los Angeles,…
- Monday, January 10, 2022