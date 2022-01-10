Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to remain youthful and resilient despite stress

By Jolanta Burke, Senior Lecturer, Centre for Positive Psychology and Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Padraic J. Dunne, Lecturer, Centre of Positive Psychology and Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Share this article
A bit of stress can be good for your mental and physical wellbeing, but too much can lead to anxiety, depression and other health problems. It can also make you age faster. So learning to become more stress-resilient is important if you’re not in a hurry to grow…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Historian offers comprehensive and up-to-date take on South Africa's Communist Party
~ How Ghana lost its federalism -- and lessons for others
~ Rising instability in Mali raises fears about role of private Russian military group
~ Canada isn't responding with foresight when it comes to COVID-19
~ Inclusion, walkability will be key to rebuilding cities after the COVID-19 pandemic
~ 2021’s biggest climate and weather disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion – here's what climate science says about them in 5 essential reads
~ COVID: how to make sense of the UK's new testing rules
~ It's not necessary to trash the environment to extract metals needed for renewable energy
~ Cannabis-impaired driving: Here’s what we know about the risks of weed behind the wheel
~ What's your school closures playlist? Why music should be part of parents’ pandemic survival strategy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter