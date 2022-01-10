Cannabis-impaired driving: Here’s what we know about the risks of weed behind the wheel
By Dina Gaid, Post-doctoral fellow, School of Pharmacy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Jennifer Donnan, Assistant Professor, School of Pharmacy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Lisa Bishop, Associate professor, School of Pharmacy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Maisam Najafizada, Assistant Professor of Population Health Policy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Maria Josey, PharmD Student, School of Pharmacy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Michael Blackwood, MSc Student, School of Pharmacy, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Cannabis use doubles the risk of a fatal or serious-injury car crash, but some people believe it’s safer than alcohol-impaired driving. Here’s what you need to know about cannabis behind the wheel.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 10, 2022