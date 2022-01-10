Hong Kong: how colonial-era laws are being used to shut down independent journalism
By Yan-ho Lai, Hong Kong Law Fellow, Center for Asian Law, Georgetown University, PhD Candidate in Law, SOAS, University of London
Yuen Chan, Senior Lecturer, School of Arts and Social Sciences, Department of Journalism, City, University of London
Hong Kong has never been a democracy, but it was home to a vibrant media scene and enjoyed the free flow of information. No more. The National Security Law (NSL), unilaterally imposed by Beijing in 2020, cracked down on protest and effectively outlaws dissent.
This law chilled free speech and forced the closure of the city’s sole pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, in June 2021. Then, three days before the end of 2021, the city’s largest independent online media outlet, Stand News, came to a sudden…
© The Conversation
