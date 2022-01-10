Archeologists long believed that ancient graves were robbed all over Europe, but here's why they're wrong
By Alison Klevnäs, Reader in the Department of Archaeology and Classical Studies, Stockholm University, Stockholm University
Astrid A Noterman, Research Fellow in the Department of Archaeology and Classical Studies, Stockholm University
All over Europe, early medieval graves look like they were robbed long ago. But new research suggests that relatives re-opened them to take out heirlooms and make connections with the dead.
