Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How one birthday party sparked an outpouring of anger and resentment in Hong Kong

By Oiwan Lam
Dozens of Hong Kong government officials attended a birthday party with over 200 guests, in violation of the city's COVID-19 control rules. Now attendees are testing positive for Omicron.


© Global Voices -


