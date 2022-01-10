Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heavy floods leave over 30,000 displaced in northern Sumatra, Indonesia

By Sydney Allen
After a week of heavy rain on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia, more than 32,000 people have been displaced and three children have died due to flash floods.


