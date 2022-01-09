Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should my child have a COVID vaccine? Here's what can happen when parents disagree

By Nicholas Wood, Associate Professor, Discipline of Childhood and Adolescent Health, University of Sydney
Share this article
Australian children aged 5-11 are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine from today.

For many parents, vaccinating their child is a shared decision with both parents agreeing to go ahead.

But not all parents agree.

As we roll out COVID vaccines to younger children this week, what options are there if one parent wants to vaccinate their child but the other doesn’t?

Why do parents disagree about COVID vaccines?

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Covid broke supply chains, and how AI and blockchain could fix them
~ 'Lose some weight', 'stupid old hag': universities should no longer ask students for anonymous feedback on their teachers
~ What is the value of a wave? How changes to our coastline could wipe out surfing’s benefits
~ How extremists have used the COVID pandemic to further their own ends, often with chaotic results
~ Supermarket shortages are different this time: how to respond and avoid panic
~ 'Do what you love' could be contributing to the Great Resignation
~ The U.S. failed in Afghanistan by trying to moralize with bullets and bombs
~ Omicron: Vaccines remain the best defence against this COVID-19 variant and others
~ Feeling powerless in the COVID-19 pandemic? 4 principles of self-determination can help you take back some control
~ How social media can crush your self-esteem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter