Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Book review: Zakes Mda's subversive take on Lesotho's traditions

By Lizzy Attree, Adjunct Professor, Richmond American International University
Share this article
Set in the music wars of Lesotho, the new novel by the South African author tells of a wandering minstrel whose hit song leads to his downfall.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What Nigerian cities can do to cope better with flood risk
~ A deep data dive reveals extent of unequal water provision in Nairobi
~ Why reconciliation agreement between Germany and Namibia has hit the buffers
~ How place of birth shapes chances of going to university: evidence from 7 African countries
~ 20 Years of US Torture – and Counting
~ Two personalities arrested in Kazakhstan for high treason
~ Overview of two days of siege in Kazakhstan
~ Kazakh Security Council adopts draconian measures against jihadists
~ Ramaphosa's ANC birthday speech fails to inspire disillusioned South Africans
~ Ramaphosa uses ANC anniversary speech to stamp his authority on the party
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter