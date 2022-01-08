Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ramaphosa's ANC birthday speech fails to inspire disillusioned South Africans

By Hussein Solomon, Senior Professor and Academic Head of Department: Political Studies and Governance, University of the Free State
South Africans are led by a dithering president at the helm of an inept political party which has already passed its sell by date.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


