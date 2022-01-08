Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ramaphosa uses ANC anniversary speech to stamp his authority on the party

By Keith Gottschalk, Political Scientist, University of the Western Cape
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered a speech to mark the anniversary of the formation of the African National Congress (ANC) over which he also presides as president. It was the party’s 110th birthday.

As long as it is the governing party, its 8th January statement concerns not only its members and commentators, but also all South Africans.

Analysing the speech requires the recognition that the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


