Human Rights Observatory

Sidney Poitier -- Hollywood's first Black leading man reflected the civil rights movement on screen

By Aram Goudsouzian, Bizot Family Professor of History, University of Memphis
Poitier dazzled Hollywood with on-screen grace and bankability. His dignified roles and respectable values forever changed the image of Blacks, then mostly portrayed as maids, buffoons or criminals.The Conversation


