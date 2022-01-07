Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Kazakhstan, Russia follows a playbook it developed in Ukraine

By Lena Surzhko Harned, Assistant Teaching Professor of Political Science, Penn State
On the eve of negotiations between Western democracies and Russia over the fate of Ukraine, Russia’s troops have entered Kazakhstan. It’s a reminder that Russia is willing to play tough.The Conversation


