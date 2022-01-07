Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We attended the trial of the Colston four: here's why their acquittal should be celebrated

By Graeme Hayes, Reader in Political Sociology, Aston University
Brian Doherty, Professor of Political Sociology, Keele University
Steven Cammiss, Associate Professor, Birmingham Law School, University of Birmingham
The acquittal of the Colston Four is an important moment in upholding the right to protest, precisely because the jury’s verdict was based on the law as well as sentiment.The Conversation


© The Conversation


