Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What happens when someone dies in space? Space tourism brings new legal and moral issues

By Christopher Newman, Professor of Space Law and Policy, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Nick Caplan, Professor of Aerospace Medicine and Rehabilitation, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Commercial spaceflight companies such as Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are now offering exclusive opportunities for celebrities and civilians to travel to space.

Traditionally, astronauts have been subject to rigorous training and medical scrutiny before going to space, and the risk of death from natural causes was considered remote.

But in this new era of space tourism, it appears medical screening may not be…The Conversation


