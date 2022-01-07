Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The North Korean who went home: many defectors struggle against discrimination in the South

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
Share this article
The re-defection of a North Korean refugee, who had spent two years in South Korea after escaping the repressive communist country in 2020 before returning north on January 1, has shone a spotlight on the discrimination many northerners face in the richer and more sophisticated south.

The defector has been identified as a 29-year-old former gymnast, Kim Woo-joo. Kim crossed the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ We attended the trial of the Colston four: here's why their acquittal should be celebrated
~ What happens when someone dies in space? Space tourism brings new legal and moral issues
~ Why does omicron appear to cause less severe disease than previous variants?
~ Supply chains in 2022: shortages will continue, but for some sellers the problem will be too much stock
~ Why most hangover cures don't work but a few might help – new study
~ Diets: how scientists discovered that one size doesn't fit all
~ Richard III's reign was dogged by more rumours than just the Princes in the Tower
~ Why TV decluttering shows need to clean up their act
~ Don't look up: several asteroids are heading towards Earth – here's how we deal with threats in real life
~ New data shows COVID will continue to have a negative financial impact on many UK households
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter