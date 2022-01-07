Tolerance.ca
Why most hangover cures don't work but a few might help – new study

By Ian Hamilton, Associate Professor of Addiction, University of York
Most of us know that horrible feeling of tiredness, headache, sweating, nausea and sensitivity to light – the dreaded hangover. For decades researchers have been exploring potential cures for hangovers induced by alcohol.

Now a new systematic review of randomised control trials has revealed what the evidence says – and it’s not good. Despite finding 21 trials investigating potential hangover cures they conclude that: “Of the limited interventions studied, all had favourable tolerability profiles…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


