Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Diets: how scientists discovered that one size doesn't fit all

By Daniel M Davis, Professor of Immunology, University of Manchester
Share this article
If you ate too much over the festive season, you may well be thinking about a healthy diet plan for 2022. But as anyone who has ever dieted knows, there are countless options out there. Right now, we’re in the midst of a revolutionary time for understanding the human body, and so the question arises: can new science tell us which diet plan is best for losing weight?

Many diets originate in a system for rating foods according to the effect they have on our blood sugar level. This…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why most hangover cures don't work but a few might help – new study
~ Richard III's reign was dogged by more rumours than just the Princes in the Tower
~ Why TV decluttering shows need to clean up their act
~ Don't look up: several asteroids are heading towards Earth – here's how we deal with threats in real life
~ New data shows COVID will continue to have a negative financial impact on many UK households
~ Women are finding new ways to influence male-led faiths
~ School closure debates put teachers unions front and center
~ Why kids shouldn't eat added sugar before they turn two, according to a nutritional epidemiologist
~ Regret can be all-consuming – a neurobehavioral scientist explains how people can overcome it
~ Kazakhstan unrest: another regional headache for Vladimir Putin
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter