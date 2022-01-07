Tolerance.ca
Why TV decluttering shows need to clean up their act

By Amber Martin-Woodhead, Assistant professor in Human Geography, Coventry University
Homes across Britain looking fine on the outside but secretly they’re drowning on their inside…Homes, people, lives, they’re crushed by loads of stuff.

This is the opening sequence of Nick Knowles’ Big House Clearout, a TV show on Channel 5 in the UK. In each episode a family have the entire contents of their home laid out on the floor of a warehouse for them to declutter. In episode one Nick says:

Many many piles are going off to charity shops and stuff’s being gifted away and then of course there is the pile that is being thrown…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


