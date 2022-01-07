Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan unrest: another regional headache for Vladimir Putin

By Liana Semchuk, Postdoctoral research associate, University of Oxford
The violence that engulfed Kazakhstan following demonstrations over rising fuel prices has abated for the time being. According to reports emerging from the turbulence it seems clear that this is largely due to the deployment of Russian peacekeeping troops on January 6 in response to a plea from the country’s embattled president, Kassym-Jormat Tokayev.

An as yet unknown number of people were killed when troops fired on the crowd. Tokayev, who insisted that order had been restored,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


