The metaverse offers a future full of potential – for terrorists and extremists, too
By Joel S. Elson, Assistant Professor of IT Innovation, University of Nebraska Omaha
Austin C. Doctor, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Nebraska Omaha
Sam Hunter, Professor of Psychology, University of Nebraska Omaha
The metaverse is coming. Like all technological innovation, it brings new opportunities and new risks.
The metaverse is an immersive virtual reality version of the internet where people can interact with digital objects and digital representations of themselves and others, and can move more or less freely from one virtual environment to another. It can also involve augmented reality, a blending of virtual and physical realities, both by representing people and…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 7, 2022