South Africa has changed tack on tackling COVID: why it makes sense
By Shabir A. Madhi, Dean Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology at University of the Witwatersrand; and Director of the SAMRC Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
Fareed Abdullah, Director: Office of AIDS and TB Research, South African Medical Research Council
Jonny Myers, Director: Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health, University of Cape Town
The South African government has chosen a pragmatic approach that balances the potential direct and detrimental indirect effects of Covid.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 7, 2022