Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Even bushbabies get stressed: here's how we know, and what it means

By Channen Long, PhD candidate and lab manager, University of Pretoria
Share this article
Little is known about what physiological mechanisms African primates use to cope with environmental and social changes such as climate change and human encroachment on their habitat.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ South Africa has changed tack on tackling COVID: why it makes sense
~ State of Stormont: can Northern Ireland trust in Truss?
~ COVID fallout hit farmers hard – they need better mental health support
~ UAE: State Security Retaliates Against Ahmed Mansoor
~ EU: Put Fundamental Rights at Top of Digital Regulation
~ Nigeria destroys more than one million doses of Astra Zeneca mRNA vaccines
~ I've tested positive to COVID. What should I do now?
~ Leaf at first sight: how leaf-curling spiders pair up and build a family home
~ Tunisia: Free Arbitrarily Detained Ex-Justice Minister
~ Biden urges America to see the truth of Jan. 6 – and understand its place in history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter