Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

State of Stormont: can Northern Ireland trust in Truss?

By Peter John McLoughlin, Lecturer in Politics, Queen's University Belfast
Share this article
After Lord Frost’s departure, the future of Brexit negotiations – and the Northern Ireland protocol – are in Liz Truss’s hands.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ South Africa has changed tack on tackling COVID: why it makes sense
~ Even bushbabies get stressed: here's how we know, and what it means
~ COVID fallout hit farmers hard – they need better mental health support
~ UAE: State Security Retaliates Against Ahmed Mansoor
~ EU: Put Fundamental Rights at Top of Digital Regulation
~ Nigeria destroys more than one million doses of Astra Zeneca mRNA vaccines
~ I've tested positive to COVID. What should I do now?
~ Leaf at first sight: how leaf-curling spiders pair up and build a family home
~ Tunisia: Free Arbitrarily Detained Ex-Justice Minister
~ Biden urges America to see the truth of Jan. 6 – and understand its place in history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter