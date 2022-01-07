Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID fallout hit farmers hard – they need better mental health support

By David Rose, Elizabeth Creak Associate Professor of Agricultural Innovation and Extension, University of Reading
Faye Shortland, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Reading
Two profoundly disruptive events combined to make life even more challenging for UK farmers, and now their mental health is suffering. Here’s what can be done.The Conversation


